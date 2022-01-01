Go
The Hut is family owned and operated, and has been serving the SWLA/SETX since 2012!
Serving up the most authentic smoked meats, BBQ, and hot & spicy crawfish.
Come see us once, and you will be hooked!

1507 Ruth Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boudin$3.50
Chop Beef Sandwich$7.99
All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions.
Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25
2 lb Family Combo$49.99
Choice of slow smoked brisket, turkey or hand pulled pork. Served with four large sides and a 2 liter soda of your choice.
Pitmaster$10.49
A true masterpiece! Your Choice of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork or slow smoked brisket. Piled high on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun, topped with our special blended spicy mayo, bbq sauce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of side or chips
Dr Pepper
Banana Pudding$2.50
Link Only$2.50
Slice Beef Sandwich$8.49
All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions.
Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25
2 Meat Combo$15.49
Your choice of two portions of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork, slow smoked brisket, Etc... Comes with two sides and Bread.
Stuffed Tator$11.99
Large baked potato, fluffed with butter and loaded with your choice of slow smoked brisket, hand pulled pork, links or smoked turkey, topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Location

1507 Ruth Street

Sulphur LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
