The biggest craze in town! Come taste our award winning BBQ and Crawfish. We were recently voted 2015 Best Ribs, Best Chicken, Best Boudin, Best BBQ and Friendliest and Fastest Customer Service. From our family to yours... we promise you will love our food. Everything is fresh and made from scratch. Our meats are smoked low and slow. Come be part of The Hut family.

SEAFOOD • BBQ

1804 North 16th Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (490 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Drive-Thru
Catering
Takeout

Location

1804 North 16th Street

Orange TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

