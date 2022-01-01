Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Ice Cream Store

Open today 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

6 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach DE 19971

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
14 Wilmington Ave Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Ice Cream Store

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston