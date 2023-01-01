Ice House - 301 North Campbell Street
Open today 6:00 PM - 2:00 AM
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
301 North Campbell Street, Macomb IL 61455
