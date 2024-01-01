Go
A map showing the location of The Ice Plant - 342 STONEY HILL ROADView gallery

The Ice Plant - 342 STONEY HILL ROAD

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

342 STONEY HILL ROAD

Greensboro, PA 15338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

342 STONEY HILL ROAD, Greensboro PA 15338

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Angelo’s - Masontown
orange starNo Reviews
2187 McClellandtown Rd Masontown, PA 15461
View restaurantnext
LK Cafe at the Junction Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2061 Roy E. Furman Highway Carmichaels, PA 15320
View restaurantnext
The Lakehouse
orange starNo Reviews
165 Sunset Beach Rd Morgantown, WV 26508
View restaurantnext
2G Brothers Pizza- Cheat Lake
orange starNo Reviews
23 Cheat Landing Morgantown, WV 26508
View restaurantnext
Lefty's Place
orange starNo Reviews
503 Burroughs St Ste 102 Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Masala house - Morgantown
orange starNo Reviews
1894 Mileground Road Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Greensboro

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (13 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Ice Plant - 342 STONEY HILL ROAD

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston