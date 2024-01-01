The Ice Plant - 342 STONEY HILL ROAD
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
342 STONEY HILL ROAD, Greensboro PA 15338
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
LK Cafe at the Junction Deli
No Reviews
2061 Roy E. Furman Highway Carmichaels, PA 15320
View restaurant