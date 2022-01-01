Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Inland Cafe' - 2715 10TH ST

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2715 10TH ST

BAKER CITY, OR 97814

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:59 pm

Location

2715 10TH ST, BAKER CITY OR 97814

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorbenots Coffee - Baker City
orange star4.2 • 57
1270 Campbell St. Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Training Center
orange starNo Reviews
2219 11th St Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext
Veterans Memorial Club - 2005 Valley Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2005 Valley Ave Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext
Coffee Corral Vintage Shop
orange star4.8 • 307
1706 Campbell St Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext
Fong's - 2425 Oak St
orange starNo Reviews
2425 Oak St Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext
Coffee Corral Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
1325 Campbell Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in BAKER CITY

Coffee Corral Vintage Shop
orange star4.8 • 307
1706 Campbell St Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Baker City
orange star4.2 • 57
1270 Campbell St. Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near BAKER CITY

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Boise

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Inland Cafe' - 2715 10TH ST

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston