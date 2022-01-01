Go
The Interchange offers a unique dining experience in Historical Downtown Albert Lea. Enjoy our one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
We love to serve Breakfast, Lunch, Full Coffee Bar, Smoothies, Wine, Beer, and More.

TAPAS

211 S Broadway • $

Avg 4.3 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

The AM Rave #1$7.50
Sour dough ciabatta, chopped bacon, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and a freshly steamed egg. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
Latte (12 Oz)$4.25
Iced Latte (20 Oz)$5.00
A Proper Start #3$5.50
English muffin, oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, and a freshly steamed egg. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
Latte (16 Oz)$4.50
(Full) California Breeze$10.00
Whole wheat hoagie, oven roasted turkey, and provolone. Toasted then topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato and spinach. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
(Full) Ham and Swiss$9.00
Sourdough bread, swiss and smoked ham. Grilled panini style. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
The Wrapper #5$8.50
Freshly steamed egg, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, spinach, rolled up into a tomato basil wrap. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
(Full) The Interchange$13.00
Cranberry wild rice bread, oven roasted turkey, chopped bacon, cheddar, tomato, spinach. Grilled panini style. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
Scone$2.50
Choose from: Blueberry or White chocolate raspberry. Just make a note in the "special requests' section.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

211 S Broadway

Albert Lea MN

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
