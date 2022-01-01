Go
Interlude Cocktails image
Bars & Lounges

Interlude Cocktails

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

123 Reviews

$

1710 Clark Ave

Long Beach, CA 90815

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

1710 Clark Ave, Long Beach CA 90815

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Taco Beach Bellflower

No reviews yet

We're open for takeout daily 12-8 pm! Order online for pickup in store at our Bellflower Ave. location only. Beer, wine, and cocktails available to go with food purchase.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Dirt Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ahipoki CA

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Interlude Cocktails

orange star4.4 • 123 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston