The Iron Horse Charitone

An upscale bar and grill located in the historic Hotel Charitone, serving up unique sandwiches, fresh salads, USDA Choice steaks, Craft beer, cocktails and more.

831 Braden Ave

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken$10.99
Southern breaded chicken breast with
bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese on blended lettuce.
Chicken Tenders$14.99
Southern fried chicken tenders with your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Buffalo or Sweet Chili sauce.
Bayou Pasta$14.99
Fettuccine pasta, peppers and onions in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Chicken Wings
All-natural chicken wings, tossed with your choice of sauce. Mix & match flavors on orders of 12 or more, limit 3 flavors per order. Hot, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ or Sweet Chili
House Burger$11.99
100% USDA Choice fresh ground beef. Seasoned, juicy and grilled to your
specification. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.
BBQ Chicken Springrolls$8.99
Smoked chicken, cheddar jack and
our homemade slaw rolled, fried and
served with BBQ dipping sauce.
Side Salad$3.99
Fresh greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, onions and croutons with choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken$13.99
Southern breaded chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese.
French Fries$2.99
White Cheddar Cheese Curds$8.99
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds.Served with Ranch dressing.
Location

831 Braden Ave

Chariton IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
