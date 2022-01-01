Go
Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill

An upscale bar and grill located on the historic square in Osceola. Iowa. Featuring fresh ingredients, Midwest beef, craft beer, cocktails and more.

123 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese-Kids
Creamy Kraft White Cheddar Shells & Cheese with grilled garlic bread. Comes with a drink and a special treat!
Sour Cream & Chive Fries$3.49
Cheese Curds$8.49
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Served with Ranch dressing.
Carolina Burger$14.99
Piled high with our house-smoked pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, onion rings and melted cheddar cheese.
Crispy Chicken$10.99
Southern breaded tender chicken breast, with bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese on a bed of blended lettuce.
Chicken Tenders$14.99
Tender strips of chicken breast fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sweet Chili, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo Sauce.
House Burger$11.99
100% USDA Choice fresh ground beef. Seasoned, juicy and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
French Fries$2.99
Premium skin-on French Fries
Crispy Chicken$13.99
Tender southern style strips of chicken breast with bacon, cherry tomatoes and shredded cheese on a bed of blended lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Location

123 S Main St

Osceola IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Clubhouse Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Food + Drinks + Conversations

1st Down Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

1st Down Brewing Co. was created to bring two passions together - Craft Beer and Football!

Funaro's Deli

No reviews yet

Funaro's Deli is located on Indianola's Downtown Square and has been voted best sub sandwiches and cookies year after year. We serve up delicious soups, salads, sandwiches and cookies. Open for dine in, carry out, delivery and catering.

On The Rocks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

