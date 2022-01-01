Go
The Iron Mule

This Mule Does More
Than Just Deliver Food!

PIZZA • GRILL

1308 N Hwy 21 • $$

Avg 4.8 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Stingin' Honey Garlic Shrimp$8.50
Our lightly battered deep fried shrimp tossed in our Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce. Or try it in your favorite wing sauce. Served with Ranch.
Iron Chef Salad$9.00
Tossed Greens, topped with Ham, seasoned Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes and Croutons with your of dressing on the side.
Garlic Burger$8.00
If you like Garlic this burger is for you. Our patties grilled in our garlic butter. The bun is also toasted with garlic butter.
12 Wings$14.00
12 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.
Mulie Burger$7.75
Our delicious 80/20 fresh ground beef with our secret seasoning. Served on a toasted bun with your choice of clippin's.
Fried Chicken Salad$9.50
A generous portion of perfectly fried chicken breast served on top of a bed of greens topped with bacon pieces, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Extra House Ranch$0.50
Cheesy Bread
Our traditional Crust covered with Garlic Butter then loaded with Mozzarella. You will love this one.
6 Wings$8.00
6 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.
16" BYOP$14.50
You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1308 N Hwy 21

Ironton MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

