The Iron Whisk
Best brunch in Southern Illinois!
200 S Front St
Location
200 S Front St
Cobden IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Fork & Vine
Restaurant & Wine Bar: highlighting local food and wine pairing
New Kahala
Serving delicious Chinese food in a casual dining setting. We cook our food with all fresh ingredients and is always made to order. We offer dine in, delivery, and take out.
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery
Real Food. Real People. Real Connection.
It's not just a slogan, it's our way of life.
Harolds Chicken Carbondale
Come in and enjoy!