The Island Caribbean Cuisine & Drinks
Come in and enjoy!
118 Ferry Street
Location
118 Ferry Street
Malden MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Crying Thaiger
Rustic Thai Kitchen
M.F. Dulock - DO NOT USE
Come in and enjoy!
ZUZUMO:MO
At Zuzu Mo:Mo we’re traditional yet contemporary. A mixture of street food and fine dining. We are Nepali culture with a quintessential Bostonian vibe. Our goal is to bring Nepali cuisine to an increasingly diverse neighborhood. A place to hang out with friends and build bridges with delicious food, local brews and a fine selection of whiskies.
Faces Brewing Co.
Come on in and enjoy!