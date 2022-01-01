Go
Toast

The Italian Job

Come have a sip!
Luxury Coffee & Cocktails

409 Travis Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

409 Travis Street

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Potente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LIT Chicken

No reviews yet

PICK UP ONLY

Hamburger Mary's Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston