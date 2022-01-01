Go
Toast

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

Come in and enjoy!

414 s. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast$10.00
Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, &
toast or a side order of pancakes!
Hashbrowns$5.00
The Mack Ave.$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, & two eggs your way!
Breakfast Meat$4.00
Veggie Omelet$14.00
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomato, & your choice of cheese!
Cloud Nine$14.00
Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!
Jagged Fork Breakfast Burger$16.00
1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar, over-medium egg, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, served with cajun fries!
Jagged Fork Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Grilled brioche bun topped with an over-easy egg, American cheese, bacon, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, & served with hash browns. Add avocado for $2.50!
Chorizo Skillet$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
See full menu

Location

414 s. Main St.

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Detroit Street Filling Station

No reviews yet

Plant based eatery with full bar, outdoor dining, delivery and carry-out. Food, drink, smiles.

Loomi Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Haymaker Public House

No reviews yet

Comfort Food Specialists

The Last Word

No reviews yet

The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine.
Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St).
We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston