The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

28601 Southfield Rd

Lathrup Village, MI 48076

Menu

Most Popular

Build Your Own
$14.00
Popular
Classic Breakfast
$10.00

Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, & | toast or a side order of pancakes!

Popular
The Mack Ave.
$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, & two eggs your way!

Popular
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with house-made corned beef hash, grilled onion, green pepper, cheddar, & two eggs your way!

Popular

Pancakes

Oreo Pancakes
$12.00

Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!

Original Buttermilk Pancakes*
$17.00

add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, | chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips

Side Pancake
$3.00
Fruit Explosion Pancakes
$13.00

Piled high with fresh bananas, blueberries, | strawberries & topped with whipped cream!

Original Buttermilk Pancakes
$10.00

add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, | chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips

Red Velvet Pancakes
$12.00

Topped with house-made cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar & cocoa powder, & topped with whipped cream!

Mickey Mouse Pancake
$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake*
$18.00

Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!

Strawberry Shortcake
$13.00

Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!

French Toast

French Toast (Kids)
$9.00
Gluten Free French Toast
$12.00
Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast
$13.00

Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust!

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros
$13.00

Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!

Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo
$15.00

Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, | guacamole, & sour cream!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$12.00

Tamales

Breakfast Tamales
$16.00

Two house-made chicken tamales topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy | ranchero, Verde sauce, guacamole & sour cream over a bed of cheesy hash browns!

Chicken Pitas

Fried Chicken Pita
$13.00

Fried chicken, American cheese, natural swiss, lettuce, & tomato in a fluffy pita | served with honey mustard on the side!

Quesadillas

Quesadilla
$15.00

All-natural chicken, chorizo, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper & served with a side of guacamole & sour cream!

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles
$15.00

House-made corn tortilla chips sauteed with our signature salsa verde & all-natural chicken over a bed of cheesy hashbrowns, | topped with two scrambled eggs, served with guacamole & sour! | cream on the side

Chilaquiles*
$20.00

House-made corn tortilla chips sauteed with our signature salsa verde & all-natural chicken over a bed of cheesy hashbrowns, | topped with two scrambled eggs, served with guacamole & sour! | cream on the side

Cappuccino

Cappuccino
$4.50

French Fries

French Fries
$4.00

Waffles

Strawberry Waffle
$11.00
Plain Waffle
$9.00

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito
$14.00

Grilled burrito filled with scrambled eggs with chorizo, cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, & guacamole. Served with hash browns!

Crepes

Jagged Fork Crepe
$15.00

One giant crepe filled with ham, cheddar, natural swiss, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream & over easy eggs served with mixed greens!

More

Signature Salad
$15.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with all-natural chicken, pecans, dried cranberries, | tomato, avocado, & tortilla strips, served with champagne vinaigrette!

Sparta
$15.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with all-natural chicken, feta, grilled onions, beets, | dill, avocado, served with our house-made pink greek dressing!

Hudson
$15.00

Chopped iceberg, ham, turkey, natural swiss, gherkin pickles, served with house-made Maurice dressing!

Fiesta
$15.00

Artisan lettuce blend, all-natural chicken, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, avocado, | tortilla strips served with our house-made chipotle dressing!

Triple Triple
$14.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, natural swiss, & American cheese!

Veggie Omelet
$14.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomato, & your choice of cheese!

Baja Cali
$14.00

Ham, bacon, natural swiss, tomato, onion, & guacamole!

Farmers
$14.00

Ham, bacon, onion, your choice of cheese, stuffed with hash browns!

Cinco De Mayo Egg White
$16.00

Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!

Jagged Fork Breakfast Sandwich
$15.00

Grilled brioche bun topped with an over-easy egg, American cheese, bacon, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, & served with hash browns. Add avocado for $2.50!

Coffee
$3.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
$6.00
Veggie Skillet*
$18.00

Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, | mushrooms, & two eggs your way!

The Mack Ave.*
$18.00

Skillet potatoes topped with ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, & two eggs your way!

The Elvis
$14.00

Our Tribute to the King! Challah French Toast with a graham cracker crust | stuffed with creamy peanut butter, house-made banana cream cheese, & bacon then topped with fresh bananas & berry compote!

Challah (Sweet Egg Bread)
$11.00
Very Berry
$13.00

Stuffed with our house-made banana cream cheese, piled high with fresh berries, & drizzled with berry compote!

West Coast Fries
$7.00

French fries piled high & topped with | cheddar, grilled onion, & thousand islands!

Classic Breakfast*
$15.00

Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, & | toast or a side order of pancakes!

Chicken Pomodoro
$16.00

Filled with all-natural chicken, mozzarella, tomato, basil, onion, house-made pesto, topped with marinara & | parmesan cheese!

The Classic Benedict*
$18.00

English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs, & hollandaise!

Cali Club
$13.00

All-natural chicken, bacon, natural swiss, avocado, lettuce, & honey mustard in a tortilla wrap!

BLT...EG
$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, guacamole, & mayo on multigrain toast!

Classic Burger
$16.00

1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo!

Jagged Fork Breakfast Burger
$16.00

1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar, over-medium egg, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, served with cajun fries!

Triple Triple*
$18.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, natural swiss, & American cheese!

Build Your Own*
$18.00
Cinco De Mayo Egg White*
$18.00

Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!

U.G.3 Sampler
$15.00

*NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE* | Try a mini stack of each of our 3 favorite | pancakes, red velvet, oreo, & chunky monkey!

Chunky Monkey
$12.00

Topped with white chocolate chips, bananas, | caramel, & whipped cream!

Cinnamon Swirl
$12.00

Cinnamon & sugar swirled into each pancake then topped with whipped cream!

The Classic Benedict
$12.00

English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs, & hollandaise!

Pesto Benny
$14.00

English muffin topped with mozzarella, house-made pesto, sauteed spinach, tomato, & poached eggs!

Very Berry*
$18.00

Stuffed with our house-made banana cream cheese, piled high with fresh berries, & drizzled with berry compote!

Texas Fries
$7.00

French fries piled high & topped with | cheddar, tomato, onion, & ranch!

Latte
$4.50
SoCal Burger
$16.00

1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, natural swiss, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole!

Voodoo
$14.00

English muffin topped with chorizo, | cheddar, guacamole, poached | eggs & salsa verde!

Strawberry Cream Cheese
$13.00

Three crepes filled with our house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries then topped with more fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, & whipped cream!

Cloud Nine
$14.00

Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!

Banana Nutella
$13.00

Three crepes filled with Nutella & fresh bananas then topped with more fresh bananas, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream!

Egg & Toast (Kids)
$9.00
Veggie Skillet
$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, | mushrooms, & two eggs your way!

Chorizo Skillet
$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!

Greek Skillet
$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, spinach, | kalamata olives & two eggs your way!

Chunky Monkey*
$17.00

Topped with white chocolate chips, bananas, | caramel, & whipped cream!

JF Guacamole Toast
$14.00

Toasted whole grain topped with our freshly made guacamole & tomato slices, served with two eggs your way, fruit, & mixed greens!

House-Made Corned Beef Hash
$15.00

Two eggs your way served with a heaping pile of our famous house-made corned beef hash served with your choice of hashbrowns or fruit, & toast or pancakes!

Denver Hash
$6.00

cheddar, onion, & green pepper

Breakfast Meat
$4.00
Two Eggs Your Way
$4.00
Housemade Cornedbeef Hash
$7.50
Side of Fruit
$3.00
Tomato Slices
$1.50
Skillet Potatoes
$5.00
Hashbrowns
$5.00
Side Toast
$3.00

Choice of one

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

28601 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village MI 48076

Directions

