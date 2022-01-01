The Jamaican Patty & Jerk Hut
The Jamaican Patty Shop specialize in Hot Patties filled with a variety of Jamaican dishes such as Curry Chicken, Jerk Chicken, Beef, Spinach, Vegetables and more. In addition to our Patties, we also carry a wide variety of Caribbean grocery items from curry and jerk seasoning to hard dough bread round bun.
5093 Dorchester Road
Location
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
