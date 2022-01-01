The James
The James is a modern gastropub offering elevated comfort food.
FRENCH FRIES
1027 Great Plain Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1027 Great Plain Ave
Needham MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ray's New Garden
Come on in and enjoy!
Cappella Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Latina Kitchen and Bar
Latin American Cuisine with a touch of Mediterranean influence
Hearth Pizzeria
Family restaurant in the heart of Needham MA.
Our food is made fresh using only the best ingredients and local farmers to bring you an amazing selection of Pizzas cooked in our HEARTH oven at over 800˚ along with Wings, Arancini, Bruschetta and more. Great selection of salads which you can customize any way you'd like, pastas, seared steak and more.
Don't forget the key lime pie..it's our family recipe!