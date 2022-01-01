Go
The James

The James is a modern gastropub offering elevated comfort food.

FRENCH FRIES

1027 Great Plain Ave • $$

Avg 5 (1937 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib & Ale Pie$26.00
Guinness braised short rib, puff pastry, gruyére, fennel pollen, arugula
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
house ranch dressing
James' Chopped Salad$15.00
dinosaur kale, romaine, cucumber, pomegranate, toasted pepitas, green goddess, naan croutons
Roast Freebird Statler Chicken Breast$27.00
Organic chicken breast, sage brown butter squash, cranberries, pearl onions, goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts
Roasted Mushroom Risotto$23.00
Cremini, oyster & shiitake mushrooms, salsa tartufata, mascarpone, toasted hazelnuts
Fresh Baked Soda Bread$8.00
Irish Honey Butter
Salmon$29.00
fried brussel sprouts, warm dashi farro, pomegranate molasses
S&P Chicken Wings$13.00
jumbo salt & pepper wings, aji verde
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with hand cut fries
Burger & Fries$17.00
Irish cheddar, bibb, pub mayo & grilled onions. House made pickles on the side
Pub mayo has eggs* anchovies* allergen
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1027 Great Plain Ave

Needham MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
