The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
The Neighborhood Joint
SANDWICHES
311 East 60th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
311 East 60th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Felice
Come in and enjoy!
Crumbly Cafe & Bakery
"NEW BAKERY **BAKING ON PREMISES** in Sutton place! We’ve a wide variety of delicious pastries and desserts! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet! You’ve found the place!!"
Marinara Pizza - Midtown
Now open
Oaxaca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!