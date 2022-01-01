Go
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

The Neighborhood Joint

SANDWICHES

311 East 60th Street • $$

Avg 4 (690 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Chips$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Tortilla Chips$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
Popcorn$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

311 East 60th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
