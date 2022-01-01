Go
The Jerk Hut

Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!

1200 W Main St

Popular Items

Jerk Pork Ribs$13.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
Corn Bread$1.00
Jerk Chicken (White)$14.99
Mac and Cheese
Oxtail$5.00
Jerk Chicken Tacos W/ Fries$6.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
Jerk Oxtail$19.99
Jerk Catfish$14.99
Candied Yams
Jerk Chicken(Dark)$13.99
See full menu

Location

Peoria IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

