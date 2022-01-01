Go
The Jerk Shack

Come in and enjoy! We have re-located to the 10234 SH 151, Suite 103 San Antonio, Texas, 78251. Close to Seaworld

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Plantains$5.00
Sweet Plantains sliced and fried to a caramelized texture. (GF) (VF)
3 piece Jerk Chicken$20.00
Chicken marinated in spicy Jamaican herbs and spices, and grilled to perfection (Legs and Thighs only) Served with a choice of 2 sides. (GF)
International Soda$4.00
Jamaican Ginger Beer, Creme Soda, Kola Champagne, Pineapple Soda, Pink Ting, Green Ting, Pathwater Bottled Water
Jerk Chicken
Chicken marinated in Jamaican Herbs and spices and grilled to perfection (GF)
Coco Honey-Butter Rolls$6.00
Soft Baked Rolls topped with our house made Coconut Honey Butter
Chicken Snack$9.00
1 piece of Jerk or Fried Chicken and a choice of single side with a roll.
Braised Oxtails$35.00
Slow braised oxtails in spicy brown sauce cooked with herbs and spices. Served with RIce & Peas and sauteed cabbage and carrots. garnished with 2 fried plantians
Mix Chicken Plate$24.00
2 Piece Jerk, 2 Piece Fried, 2 single sides of your choosing. served with pickled veggies. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Beef Patty$6.00
Savory Flaky Pastries stuffed with seasoned ground beef made by Royal Caribbean Bakery. (GET TWO for $10)
Mac N Cheese (VF)
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
