THE JERK SPOT

Red Carpet Catering

Welcome to Red Carpet Catering, your best destination for catering in Chicago, IL and surrounding area. Red Carpet Catering offers a unique experience, combining delicious home-style foods with the service and attention of a fine-dining restaurant right at your doorstep.

We offer the best, freshly- Southern, Cajun, Creole and American selections. Our company provides all kinds of delicious food and deserts in one place, ensuring that one simple visit satisfies you and your guests' plates. We are locally owned and operated . Our company provides fresh, affordable cuisine with an eye for details. Our catering service are committed to providing exactly what you want and we can easily customize your order to meet all your particular tastes and dietary needs. Contact Red Carpet Catering today and we'll give you a comprehensive description of all the services and products.

