THE JERK SPOT

Caribbean Taste With A Twist! Come in and enjoy! No-Call In Orders. Sorry for the inconvenience...

1212 WEST 111TH STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

JERK PASTA BOWL$9.00
Fettuccine Pasta Topped With A Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Meat, Vegetables & Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
JERK BURRITOS$8.75
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice & Mexican Cheese
*Includes A Bag Of Chips
JERK WRAP$7.00
Flour Tortilla, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, & Mozzarella Cheese
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce Included
*Includes A Bag Of Chips
JERK BURGER$8.00
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Mustard
*Includes A Bag Of Chips
CHOICE OF SIDE ITEMS
JERK BAKED POTATO BOWL$9.00
Baked Potato Bowl With Your Choice of Meat, Vegetables, Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
JERK TACOS$7.00
(2) Tacos per Order--
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Cilantro, Tomato, Mexican Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
JERK CORN BEEF$8.75
Toasted Rye Bread, Mustard, Pickle & Jalapeno Pack
*Includes A Bag Of Chips
JERK RICE BOWL$9.00
Rice Bowl With Your Choice of Meat, Vegetables, Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
JERK EGG ROLL$6.00
Freshly Prepared to Order. (2) Eggrolls per Order / Allow 20-25 min Cook Time.
Location

1212 WEST 111TH STREET

CHICAGO IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

