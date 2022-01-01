Go
the JM Kitchen Café

the JM Kitchen

8330 Ward Parkway

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Spicy Chili Oil, with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
House Burger$8.00
Classic Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.00
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Bacon Aioli on Choice of Bread
Chips & Classic Salsa$4.00
Tortilla Chips with our House-Made Salsa
Bacon Breakfast Burrito Bowl$6.00
Crisp Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
Loaded Street Tacos$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$9.00
Chili-Lime Beef with Black Beans, Salsa, Cheese and Spanish Rice in a Bowl
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
Zapps Potato Chips$2.00
Avocado Breakfast Burrito Bowl$6.00
Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
Location

8330 Ward Parkway

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
