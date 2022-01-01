Go
Toast

The Jobsite - Iowa City

Great neighborhood bar with great outdoor Sport Court and a small putt putt. Come in and enjoy lots of big TVs, darts, and more!

928 Maiden Lane

No reviews yet

Location

928 Maiden Lane

Iowa City IA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Grove Brewery

No reviews yet

Discover our spirited taproom and its diverse range of craft brews and street food. We invite you to our warm and spacious tavern with an award-winning patio and backyard games.

Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Regia Taqueria

No reviews yet

We offer authentic Mexican flavors in Iowa City made out of the finest and freshest ingredients. Our friendly staff will provide you with exceptional service! Enjoy our Mexican recipes in a fun, casual surrounding.

John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rochester's Original Bar-B-Q Since 1972

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston