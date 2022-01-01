The Joint of Rainbow Farms
We provide delicious panini style slamwiches that will change weekly, also daily specials. We serve coffee and lots of other cold beverages.
109 W Main St
Popular Items
Location
109 W Main St
Marcellus MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amy's Fabulous Diner
Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.
Scotts Pig Roast
Come in and enjoy!
Scotts Food and Beverage
Come in and enjoy!
Pine View Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!