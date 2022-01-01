Go
The Joint of Rainbow Farms

We provide delicious panini style slamwiches that will change weekly, also daily specials. We serve coffee and lots of other cold beverages.

109 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Club
Slow roasted juicy sliced turkey breast sweet honey ham and mayo.
Lettuce and tomato optional on the side
H.A.M.
For the Carnivores HEAVY on the meat choice up to 3 or just 3x your favorite the choice is yours.
The Capone$10.99
Delicious honeyham, premium hard salami, deli huge pepperoni and smoked provolone top with Italian vinegar and Olive oil
Lou lou
Tender smoked sliced Turkey breast, pepper Jack cheese then double up on the sauce mayo and come back sauce.
Build Your Own
Build your own slamwhice the way you want it your choice of cheese and meat regular monster or in a wrap the choice is yours.
Fresh Prince
Philly Meat, Choice of Peppers & Cheese
Taco Tuesday
We switch it up all the time beef, pork and chicken call ahead or be surprised
R.S.O
Delicious tender Roast Beef, baby swiss and sweet grilled onions.
Cookies$1.50
Jumbo soft chocolate chip cookies.
Mac N Cheese$4.20
Location

109 W Main St

Marcellus MI

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

