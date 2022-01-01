Go
Toast

The Jolly Onion

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

625 Glenwood Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Course Family Meal$54.95
Complete 3 Course Dinner Package that
includes choice of a quart of soup OR a 1/2 tray of salad, a choice of a 1/2 tray of pasta cavattappi OR a 1/2 tray of veg & starch and a choice of a 1/2 tray of one protein for $54.95!
Black Dirt Burger$13.00
Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche roll, topped with lettuce tomato and creole aioli and served with French Fries
Wings$12.50
Your choice of Plain/Mild/Hot/Honey Garlic/BBQ/Sweet Thai Chili served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, & celery
French Onion Soup$9.00
Homemade French Onion Soup made with local black dirt onions, topped with homemade onion crostini and gruyere cheese
Crispy Potato Pancakes$9.00
Served with sour cream and homemade Warwick apple sauce
Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Hand-Breaded chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and creole aioli, served on a brioche bun, with French Fries, and pickles
Imported Munich Giant Pretzel$10.00
Imported from Munich and served with honey mustard and homemade horseradish cream sauce. Add cheese sauce $1.50
Potato Onion Pierogies$9.50
Polish Dumplings served with polish cabbage, sour cream, homemade beet horseradish, and garnished with dill
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Apple & Cherry wood smoked pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce; Served with coleslaw and French Fries
Vanderhaus Burger$16.00
Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche roll, topped with smokehouse bacon, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese sauce, fried onions, and French Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

625 Glenwood Rd

Pine Island NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Warwick Valley Winery

No reviews yet

Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.

Doc's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Warwick Valley Winery's outdoor bar and grill!

Westtown family deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

fourteen railroad

No reviews yet

Innovative food, handcrafted cocktails, contemporary ambiance, Mediterranean menu, Sunday brunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston