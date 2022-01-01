Go
Toast

The Joy Nest

Thai-inspired noodle soups and Thai tapas in a vibrant speakeasy environment with live jazz and boozy cocktails.

NOODLES

50 Water St • $$

Avg 4 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Tacos$14.00
Hot Basil Fried Chicken$20.00
Crispy gai-tod-style chicken stir-fried in a spicy basil sauce with onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms and string beans.
Pork Gyoza$15.00
House-made fried dumplings filled with minced chicken and Thai prik king curry paste, served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Bao Buns
Thai-style — A little bit Thai, a bit Vietnamese and a touch Chinese, these little sandwiches are delightful flavors wrapped in a small soft bun. With Hoisin sauce, mayo, sour mustard greens, radish, cucumber, red onions.
Spicy Edamame$9.00
Edamame lightly tossed with fresh ginger, garlic, tamari, chili powder, sesame seeds, honey and sriracha. (Gluten free & Vegan)
Ramen$16.00
Japanese-style noodles, served in a delightfully rich broth and topped with bok choy, beansprouts, hard-boiled egg, scallions, and your choice of protein. Available with veggies, tofu, chicken, pork, and beef (+$4 for beef).
Curry Noodle Soup$16.00
Curry Noodle Soup — Fragrant blend of red and yellow curry herbs and spices with coconut milk, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic topped with hard boiled eggs and pickled radish and fresh cilantro. Available with veggies, tofu, chicken, pork, and beef (+$4 for beef). Available GF.
Fresh Roll (limited supply)$10.00
Miso Udon$16.00
Japanese-Style Miso Noodle Soup — A slurpy bowl of Japanese thick wheat noodles in a miso broth with garlic, shitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms, micro greens, nappa cabbage, bok choy and soft tofu cubes. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with veggies only, also available with salmon. (+$9).
Mushroom Spring Rolls$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Water St

Newburyport MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sea Level Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

Bar 25 Newburyport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Island Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston