The Juice Joint
Award winning juice bar and vegan restaurant service good vibes and delicious food and beverages.
323 Justison Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
323 Justison Street
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Constitution Yards is a seasonal beer garden featuring 30,000 sq. ft of outdoor space at Justison Landing, along the Christina Riverwalk. Helping to round out what has already become the area’s go-to place for summer time fun, Constitution Yards features classic backyard BBQ fare, an ever-changing rotation of craft beers, frozen cocktails, and plenty of space for backyard games like corn hole, badmington, bocce, life-size jenga and a full sized wiffleball field. Eat, drink, relax and play; Constitution Yards is an urban waterfront destination unto itself.
Riverfront Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Bites and Slice
Come in and enjoy!
Chelsea Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!