The Juice Joint

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

Constitution Yards is a seasonal beer garden featuring 30,000 sq. ft of outdoor space at Justison Landing, along the Christina Riverwalk. Helping to round out what has already become the area’s go-to place for summer time fun, Constitution Yards features classic backyard BBQ fare, an ever-changing rotation of craft beers, frozen cocktails, and plenty of space for backyard games like corn hole, badmington, bocce, life-size jenga and a full sized wiffleball field. Eat, drink, relax and play; Constitution Yards is an urban waterfront destination unto itself.

