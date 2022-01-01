Go
The Juice Room

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

7127 Germantown Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Ike$4.75
Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Kale, Ginger
Coffee$2.00
Creamsickle$4.75
Pineapple, banana, orange, coconut milk
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Green #1$4.75
kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon
Vegan BLT w/ Avocado$9.25
Marinated tempeh 'bacon', Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, salt, pepper. Toasted on LeBus multigrain bread.
Che Che Cole Smoothie$4.75
Nutella, peanut butter, banana, milk**
Classic Green Smoothie$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
Tropical Green Smoothie$5.50
Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut milk
Solrise Smoothie$4.75
Strawberry, mango, banana, org lowfat vanilla yogurt
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7127 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
