The Junction
Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM
8 Reviews
60 Stuart Ave.
Roscoe, NY 12776
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
60 Stuart Ave., Roscoe NY 12776
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Courtyard
Come in and enjoy!
Conover Club
A friendly place for nice people
The Cabin
Classic American bar fare meets authentic Mexican street food served inside a beautiful 50 year old hand built log cabin. Located just a few miles away from the coolest towns in the catskills. Full bar, local beers, patio dining and family friendly.
Beaverkill Valley Inn
Come in and enjoy!