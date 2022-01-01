Go
Toast

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions

Locally owned American Eclectic diner style spot!

4438 Spruill ave • $

Avg 4.7 (739 reviews)

Popular Items

Thee Cheesesteak$9.00
Philly style, pepper & onions, provolone/american, amoroso roll, choice of steak or chicken
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
choice of meat, bread and egg style
Avocado Toast$9.25
organic sprouted grain toast, smashed avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, over easy egg, citrus vinaigrette
Hashbrowns$2.95
Mexican Hash$12.95
cheesy hash, cactus braised pork, overeasy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney
Mexican Hash$12.95
cactus braised pork over cheesy hash browns, over easy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney - vegetarian or vegan version available
Hot Coffee$2.95
Buzzed Doughnut$9.50
coffee rubbed bacon, over easy egg on a biscuit doughnut with mocha dip and shredded hash browns
BELT$7.95
applewood bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato on sourdough
Not yo mamacitas Burrito$7.75
scrambled eggs, cheese, coffee rubbed bacon, sweet potato chips, white balsamic drizzle & jalapeño chutney
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4438 Spruill ave

north charleston SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Roots Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Support your Roots! Order delicious BBQ fresh from our smoker!

Three Sirens - Park Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nippitaty Distillery

No reviews yet

Handcrafted spirits and cocktails

Jackrabbit Filly

No reviews yet

Hallo! Jackrabbit Filly is a neighborhood restaurant that proudly serves heritage-driven, New Chinese American cuisine in Park Circle, North Charleston. Our menu includes lots of soy, gluten, peanuts, and other allergens. If you have a special dietary need, please call us to place your take-out order. Thanks y'all, we look forward to seeing you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston