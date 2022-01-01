Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

Bar Volpe - Boston

No reviews yet

Bar Volpe brings the best from the South of Italy to South Boston where wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality come together to create an exceptional dining experience. An ode to the pastas, vegetables, wood fired cooking and vibrant flavors of Southern Italy, Bar Volpe celebrates Apulia to Sardinia and is an expression of Chef’s travels through the South of Italy.

