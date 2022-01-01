Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

110 Dorchester St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little Gem Wedge$14.00
Apple Salad$14.00
Hushpuppies$10.00
3 hushpuppies served over brown buttter butternut squash puree with crispy sage
Popcorn Chicken$15.00
Wings$10.00
Cornbread$10.00
Biscuits$10.00
Mac & Cheese$18.00
Ribs$13.00
FULL CHICKEN$30.00
See full menu

Location

110 Dorchester St

South Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PS Gourmet Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stats Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Dinner, drinks, weekend brunch, Sunday Funday...Stats is your answer

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of South Boston, Lincoln is a classic American tavern that offers guests a welcoming combination of home-spun, American fare alongside a wide variety of rustic, wood-fire-grilled specialties.

Bar Volpe - Boston

No reviews yet

Bar Volpe brings the best from the South of Italy to South Boston where wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality come together to create an exceptional dining experience. An ode to the pastas, vegetables, wood fired cooking and vibrant flavors of Southern Italy, Bar Volpe celebrates Apulia to Sardinia and is an expression of Chef’s travels through the South of Italy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston