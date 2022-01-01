The Junction

Go
We are a fast service restaurant, specializing in Fresh Salads, Panini's, wraps, and other entrees.

SOUPS • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

205 6th Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Wyatt Earp$6.99
brisket, corn, bbq sauce, ranch, spinach,
black beans, crispy onions,
pepper-jack cheese. Grill Pressed
Soup
Chips$1.50
Chicken & Rice Bowl$8.99
slow roasted chicken, taco seasoning, corn, black beans, mozzarella cheese, cilantro lime ranch, seasoned rice.
Build Your Own Salad
Pick your lettuce and protein, four toppings, and a dressing. Mix and Match for your own unique salad.
Strawberry Fields$9.75
baby greens, slow roasted chicken, feta,
strawberries, candied pecans, cucumbers.
lemon poppyseed dressing. GLUTEN FREE
Happy Chef$8.00
romaine, ham, turkey, eggs,
tomatoes, cheddar, house croutons.
buttermilk ranch dressing
Wednesday- Fried knoephla, Hosmer Sausage, Kraut! Knoephla Soup$9.99
Old Hippie$9.25
baby greens, slow roasted chicken, feta
apples, craisins, candied pecans.
sherry molasses vinaigrette. GLUTEN FREE
The CBR Wrap$6.99
slow roasted chicken, bacon, spinach,
buttermilk ranch, tomatoes,
mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

205 6th Ave SE

Aberdeen SD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
