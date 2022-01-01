Go
2018 10th Street

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

Iron Ranger Combo
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Jerk Fried Chicken, Pickle, Lettuce, Chili Mayo.
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium.
Jungle Burger$14.00
Double Patty, Pineapple, Onion Rings, Cheese, Chili Mayo.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Cheeseburger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheese, Pickle.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
Pina Colada Combo$9.00
Large Fries$3.00
Cheeseburger$7.00
Painkiller Combo
Jamaican Beef Patty$7.00
Spiced Beef Wrapped in Flaky Dough
French Fries$5.00
Regular or Caribbean Seasoning
Contains: Gluten, Allium (Seasoning)
Location

2018 10th Street

Boulder CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
