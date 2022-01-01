The Keg Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
730 Manitou Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
730 Manitou Ave
Manitou Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Colorado Springs
Trails End Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
Slice420
Voted BEST pizza in Colorado Springs! We dish up authentic New York pizza, pizza by the slice and AMAZING pastries. When you're here you are family!!
Front Range Barbeque
Come on in and enjoy!