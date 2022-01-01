Go
The Keg & The Patio

Eat-Drink-Relax.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

732 OAK ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)

Popular Items

Keg Muffin$4.99
Sausage patty or Jones cherry smoked bacon, fried egg, American cheese on a toasted English muffin.
ALL AMERICAN W/MEAT$10.99
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns & toast. Jones Farms cherry smoked bacon or sausage patty.
14" Pizza$13.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.49
Fresh burger topped with American cheese, Jones Farms cherry smoked thick cut bacon on a brioche bun
PINEAPPLE JUICE$3.00
House Salad$3.00
Gyros Omelet$10.49
Stuffed with spit carved gyro meat, diced tomatoes, white onions & feta cheese. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce. Served with hash browns & toast.
Badger Burger$11.49
Fresh burger topped with cheddar, smoked gouda cheese & grilled onions with a spicy sauce served on a pretzel roll
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

732 OAK ST

Wisconsin Dells WI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
