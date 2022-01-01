Go
The Kentlee Coffee Cafe

Established from good vibes, love for people and a passion for the food industry; giving you a unique take on classic cafe delights.

4764 Route 30

Popular Items

DIRT DESSERT$4.00
Our homemade dirt desserts aren't your traditional cookies and cream treat. We combine all sorts of fun flavors and texture combinations that will leave your mouth, mind and tummy wanting more!
COFFEE - HOT$2.50
Our 16 OZ Hot Coffee is delicious on its own or can be paired with your choice of milk and a number of different syrup flavors + sweeteners. It is a medium/dark roast from Steel Cup Coffee Roasters.
MILK & COFFEE - HOT$4.50
Our 16 OZ Milk & Coffee drinks are perfect for those that like more cream than coffee in their cup. These drinks can be served hot or cold: Hot MC's are made with half hot coffee + half steamed milk (of your choice) and any flavors you want to add to it. Cold MC's are made with half cold brew + half milk (of your choice) and any flavors you want to add to it.
PROTEIN LATTE - ICED$5.50
Our protein latte is made with coffee flavored protein milk and espresso. Twist it up by adding your favorite flavors and/or sweeteners.
COLD BREW$2.50
Our 16 OZ Cold Brew is delicious on its own or can be paired with your choice of milk and a number of different syrup flavors + sweeteners.
ESPRESSO LATTE - HOT$4.50
SAUSAGE + EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.25
Shredded hash browns with scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, fire roasted corn, fire roasted poblano peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a wheat wrap.
CC - PLAIN$0.50
Philadelphia cream cheese.
BAGEL$2.00
Enjoy a plain, cinnamon raison, blueberry or everything bagel on it's own or grab some homemade cream cheese and/or spread to go with it. Homemade spread flavors: Pepperoni Cream Cheese, Red & Green Bell Pepper Cream Cheese and Strawberry Almond Cream Cheese. We also have butter and chocolate hazelnut spread.

Location

Greensburg PA

Sunday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Vallozzi's Greensburg

As one of Greensburg's oldest restaurants, Vallozzi's Greensburg is dedicated to providing an unmatched Italian cuisine, service and atmosphere found no where else in Pennsylvania.

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

Marino's American Eatery

Westmoreland Counties LOCAL Craft Beer Destination!Located in Hempfield’s West Point Plaza next to the West Point baseball fields, Marino’s is locally owned and operated by certified mixologist Joshua Jones and award-winning Chef Patrick Conway. Together, the two have more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Marino’s is a family friendly restaurant and bar with 16 beers on tap that focuses on our local craft breweries, hand crafted cocktails created by Joshua Jones, and a unique menu designed Chef Patrick Conway. All menu items are made fresh in-house daily by Chef Conway. Bring the family out for dinner in our dining room, stop by for a beer or cocktail at our 12 seat bar, watch a game on our big screens, or fill up a craft beer to go from our 32oz Crowler canning system. Marino’s also specializes in takeout and catering. Give us a call at 724-216-5735 or order online.

Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse

$12 Hibachi Dinners, Drive Thru, Grab & Go 3-7 P.M. Tuesdays through Saturdays. No need to order ahead for hibachi boxes, simply drive thru, grab & go. If you want to add sushi, appetizers & salads in addition to our hibachi dinner boxes please order and pay online first. ALL ONLINE ORDERS are to be picked up at the contactless drive thru.

