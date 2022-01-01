Go
Toast

The Kenwood

Come in and enjoy!

2115 W 21st St • $$

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Beets$14.00
Salmon$28.00
Mixed Greens$12.00
Pulled Pork$13.00
Cookie$1.50
Rigatoncini$23.00
Burger$16.00
Potato Leek Bowl$13.00
Caesar$14.00
Fries$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2115 W 21st St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Burger Uptown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taberna

No reviews yet

We serve delicious, scratch-made Street Tacos! We offer great appetizers, a wide-diverse menu of fun and exciting tacos and more favorites like a freshly ground burger, or our hot and tasty churros!

Fig + Farro

No reviews yet

Plant-based restaurant with a mission to fight climate change. We plant a tree for every guest served!

Reign Event Center

No reviews yet

Reign

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston