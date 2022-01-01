Go
The Kettle

Amazing Food and Drinks!!

6469 E COUNTY HWY B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Fillet Deluxe$9.50
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and your choice of cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger$10.50
Bacon and choice of cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$9.50
KIDS Cheese Burger$6.50
Cheeseburger$8.00
Gyro$8.50
House made tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion
Breaded Mushrooms$6.50
Drummies Side$9.00
Philly Cheese Steak$9.50
Onions, mushrooms, peppers and muenster cheese
Tator Burger$9.50
Hashbrowns and cheese
Location

6469 E COUNTY HWY B

SOUTH RANGE WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Flame Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Canal Park Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Industrial Brewpub with a Northcoaster attitude. Serving up award-winning craft beer and locally sourced pub food.

Fitger's Brewhouse

No reviews yet

Dear Valued Customer,
As you have most likely read, many
restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either closedown or to modify their hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception.
Beginning July 2st, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This service charge is not a
gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, mostly to the cooks and dishwashers.
We really value your business, and we truly hope that this service charge does not
frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our
intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs.
Sincerely,
The Brewhouse Team

The King of Creams - Hillside

No reviews yet

Hand Smashed All-Natural Burgers, Delicious Philly Cheesesteaks and 18 Mouthwatering Ice Cream Flavors.

