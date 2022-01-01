Go
The Kettle Black - Staten Island

Best Wings, Burgers, Beer & Great Times!!
God Bless America

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

415 Forest Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

The Kettle Black Burger$16.00
Truffle Cheddar, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon & Caramelized Onions on Buttery Brioche served w/ Truffle Fries
Sliders$12.00
3 Mini Cheeseburgers on Mini Martin's Potato Buns w/ Kettle Black Burger Sauce & Pickle Chips
24 Wings$32.95
choose 2 flavors
Famous Burger$12.00
served on a Buttery Brioche w/ Choice of Cheese $1
Jumbo Pretzel$11.00
Garlic Buttered Everything Bagel Seasoning served w/ Spicy Brown Mustard & Flagship IPA Beer Cheese
Mozzarella Stix$9.00
served w/ Homemade Marinara
Chicken Fingers$10.00
served w/ Honey Mustard add Handcut Fries $2 make em Zinger Style $2 pleaselet us know what wings sauce
12 Wings$16.95
choose 2 flavors
Ale Battered Onion Rings$8.00
Add Melted Mozz $1
6 Wings$8.95
The Best Wings!!
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

415 Forest Ave

Staten island NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:47 pm
