The Kings Cafe
Open today 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
102 S. Oneida HWY 24
Rupert, ID 83350
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Location
102 S. Oneida HWY 24, Rupert ID 83350
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The PitStop Grill
Burgers shakes and CHAMPS Chicken. Dine in Carry out or drive thru
Costa Vida - Burley
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Java Espress
Come in and enjoy!
Aguila Con El Taco
Moms home fresh cooking