The Kings Head
Your premier British pub in the Energy Corridor!
1809 Eldridge Pkwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1809 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Aroma Colombia
Come on in and enjoy!
Lasagna House
Come in and enjoy!
BB's Tex-Orleans
Order from our limited menu today!
Chow Wok Houston
Chow Wok is a fast casual American Chinese restaurant located in Houston with Curbside, Delivery, Take Out, and Dine In options.
Delivery starts at $2, Minimum Order $15. Discounts don't apply to Combos or Daily Specials. One discount or reward redemption per transaction.