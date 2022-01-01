Go
Toast

the KITCHEN

7486 US Hwy 259

Popular Items

BBQ Burger$9.99
Your choice of Brioche bun, Gluten Free bun, or Jalapeno bun as well as your choice of Beef Patty, Grilled or Fried Chicken, or Beyond Patty (Plant Based). Beef cooked Medium.
Firey Greentop Burger$9.99
Your choice of Brioche bun, Gluten Free bun, or Jalapeno bun as well as your choice of Beef Patty, Grilled or Fried Chicken, or Beyond Patty (Plant Based). Beef cooked Medium.
Garlic Parmesan Sidewinders$1.99
Pepperoni Flatbread$8.99
Naan flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and pepperoni.
Italian Panini$10.99
Ham, salami, capicola, red onion, cherry peppers, and provolone cheese on white panini bread. Side of Italian dressing.
Chicken Caprese Panini$8.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and chicken on white panini bread. Balanced out by a side of Balsamic glaze.
Bacon Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of Brioche bun, Gluten Free bun, or Jalapeno bun as well as your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken.
All American Burger$8.99
Your choice of Brioche bun, Gluten Free bun, or Jalapeno bun as well as your choice of Beef Patty, Grilled or Fried Chicken, or Beyond Patty (Plant Based). Beef cooked Medium.
Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Side of Caesar dressing.
7486 US Hwy 259

Longview TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
