Go
Toast

The Kitchen Consigliere

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

700 HADDON AVE • $$

Avg 4.7 (6343 reviews)

Popular Items

Arancini (Rice Balls)$14.50
Aborio Rice, Mozzarella, Peas, Sausage Cheese Fried and served with marinara
Ravioli$18.50
Ricotta cheese Ravioli in Marinar Sauce
Chiicken Parmesean$24.50
Fried Chicken Cutlet topped with mozzerella and tomato sauce
Spaghetti & Meatball$20.50
Spaghetti served with our Homemade Meatballs
Fried Calamari$17.50
Calamari flour & fried finished with balsamic glaze served with marinara
Gnocchi Consigliere$25.50
Homemade Ricotta Stuffed Gnocchi In our Consigliere (Rose) Sauce
3 Signature Meatballs$11.50
Out Traditional House Meatballs
Eggplant Parmesean$25.50
Layers of Fried Eggplant, Ricotta, & Mozzarela Baked and finishded with our Marinara
Shrimp & Scallops$33.00
Shrimp & Scallops over Linguine in a classic Vodka infused tomato cream sauce
Tiramisu$10.50
Layers of Lady fingers, marscapone, coffee, ammaretta and cocco
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 HADDON AVE

COLLINGSWOOD NJ

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hearthside

No reviews yet

Hearthside is a BYOB dishing out wood-fired New American fare.

Indiya, Collingswood NJ

No reviews yet

Flavors of India.

The Tortilla Press

No reviews yet

Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333

Cafe Antonio II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston