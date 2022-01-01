The Kitchen Consigliere
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
700 HADDON AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
700 HADDON AVE
COLLINGSWOOD NJ
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hearthside
Hearthside is a BYOB dishing out wood-fired New American fare.
Indiya, Collingswood NJ
Flavors of India.
The Tortilla Press
Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333
Cafe Antonio II
Come in and enjoy!