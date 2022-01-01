Go
Toast

The Kitchen Step

Introducing The Kitchen Step, a new neighborhood bistro featuring modern American cuisine by Chef Ryan DePersio

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

500 Jersey Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)

Popular Items

honey mustard glazed wings$14.00
Served with house-made whole grain honey mustard, pickled apricot relish
mussels frites$21.00
steamed PEI mussels, white wine, garlic, house-made frites, red chili aioli
crispy zucchini fries$13.00
Served with sriracha aioli
kale caesar Salad$14.00
Served with smoked gouda, candied walnuts, mint & farro
buttermilk baked chicken breast$25.00
pomme puree, wild mushroom jus, chive oil
autumnal vegetable curry$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
crispy fish tacos$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
RD burger$20.00
Served with aged cheddar, onion compote, bacon, herbed fries
ricotta gnocchi_$25.00
wild mushrooms, paprika butter, carrot top pesto
Pork Chop$30.00
braised red cabbage, gouda spaetzle, sambal bbq glaze
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Jersey Ave

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gringos Restaurant JC

No reviews yet

Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.

Left Bank Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi by Bou - Jersey City

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston