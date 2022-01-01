The Kitchen Step
Introducing The Kitchen Step, a new neighborhood bistro featuring modern American cuisine by Chef Ryan DePersio
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
500 Jersey Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 Jersey Ave
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gringos Restaurant JC
Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.
Left Bank Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Ani Ramen House
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi by Bou - Jersey City
Come on in and enjoy!