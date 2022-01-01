Go
Toast

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

The Kitchen @ StoneBrier has a goal of bringing delicious, handcrafted, and quality food to the community. Our menu is comprised of classic recipes, containing only the freshest produce, hand-carved meats, and freshly baked breads— promising an excellent dining experience, whether eating in or getting it to-go!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4780 West Lane • $$

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque
Toscano
(2) Eggs Your Way$14.00
Clam Chowder
Full CJ$16.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado. Served on Focaccia Bread with a Pesto Cream Sauce
Full Chicken Caprese$16.00
Full Shrimp BLT$20.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Monte Cristo$15.00
Full Grilled Ham & Cheese$15.00
American, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese. Choice of Bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4780 West Lane

Stockton CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ahipoki CA

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Patmon Concierge

No reviews yet

Thank you!

0051 - Stockton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston