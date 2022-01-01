The Kitchen @ StoneBrier has a goal of bringing delicious, handcrafted, and quality food to the community. Our menu is comprised of classic recipes, containing only the freshest produce, hand-carved meats, and freshly baked breads— promising an excellent dining experience, whether eating in or getting it to-go!



PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4780 West Lane • $$