The Kitchen at Summit Chase
The Kitchen at Summit Chase is a casual farm to table made from scratch restaurant that is open to the public. We have great small plates, large plates, and a pub menu. The Kitchen and Pub menus are available Wed - Saturday from 5-9PM. Brunch menu is available on Sundays from 11AM-2PM.
3197 Classic Drive
Location
Snellville GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
