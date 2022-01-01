Go
The Kitchen at Summit Chase

The Kitchen at Summit Chase is a casual farm to table made from scratch restaurant that is open to the public. We have great small plates, large plates, and a pub menu. The Kitchen and Pub menus are available Wed - Saturday from 5-9PM. Brunch menu is available on Sundays from 11AM-2PM.

3197 Classic Drive

Snellville GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
