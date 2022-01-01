Go
The Kitchen Table

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

211 Broad St N • $$

Avg 4.6 (716 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Hash$11.00
Hashbrowns, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Choice of Eggs, Cheddar cheese, and Hollandaise
B.Y.O. Omelet$7.00
Butcher$11.00
3 Egg Omelette with Chorizo, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Pepper and Cheddar Cheese
All American$8.00
2 Eggs, Toast, Choice Potato
Hangover Hash$14.00
Corn Beef, Hashbrowns, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Choice of Eggs, Toast, and Hollandaise
Choice Potato$4.00
Hashbrowns or American Fries
Classic Benny$9.00
English Muffin, Grilled Ham, Poached Eggs, And Hollandaise
French Toast Slice$4.00
Cinnamon French Toast Slice
Sauces
Choice Meat
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 Broad St N

Prescott WI

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

