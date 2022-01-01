The Kitchen Table
Located at the newly renovated James B. Beam Distillery campus in Clermont, KY, visitors will indulge in a unique, whiskey-forward dining experience unlike anything else on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Each dish and cocktail will connect visitors to not only our family and its history, but also our homestead and the land that surrounds us.
522 Happy Hollow Road
Location
522 Happy Hollow Road
Clermont KY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
