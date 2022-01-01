Go
The Kitchen Table - Reno #1

Our open concept kitchen invites guests to interact with Chef Anthony Mercado where
our neighbors, friends, and family can gather around our kitchen table to share stories, laugh, and eat well.

530 w plumb Lane Suite A

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella$6.00
Beet & Arugula Salad$13.00
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
asparagus, fava beans
Fritto Misto$13.00
rock shrimp, calamari, castelvetrano olives, onion, zucchini, fennel
Catch of the Day$28.00
black rice, asparagus salad, lemon vinaigrette
Sausage Fettucine$18.00
Ravioli Uovo$11.00
soft egg yolk, ricotta, spinach, truffle oil, brown butter, parmesan
Pappadelle Bolognese$17.00
Kids Pasta Alfredo$8.00
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Location

reno NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

